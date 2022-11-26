UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Prepare Road Map For Interest-free Banking System: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:03 AM

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

The Finance Minister says all the appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict for interest-free banking system have been withdrawn in accordance with the decision.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the government has decided to implement interest-free banking system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict for interest-free banking system have been withdrawn in accordance with the decision.

The Finance Minister said a high power committee has been formed, including all stakeholders that would form a road map to achieve the desired aim of an interest-free banking system.

Referring to PTI Chief Imran Khan's remarks about the country's economy, he said political leaderships should not compromise national interest for the sake of politics.

He said spreading lies through social media have been the doctrine of the necessity for Imran Khan’s politics to survive, urging him to avoid giving frivolous statements on the economy.

