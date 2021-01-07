Committee formed to process industrial gas connections in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On proposal of Petroleum Division, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) Thursday formed a committee for streamlining the process for industrial gas connections in Balochistan.

The CCOE, which met here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed that the committee should submit its recommendations within one month.

Meanwhile the Power Division presented the latest circular debt situation and the projections. The CCoE was briefed that the circular debt management plan is being implemented to minimize the circular debt buildup.

The CCoE also discussed the proposal made by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding the Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System.

The CCoE directed the Power Division and M/o IT& Telecommunications to hold further deliberations on the proposed design and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razak Dawood Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, and officials from various divisions.