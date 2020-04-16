Committee formed to provide relief to retail sector

(@fidahassanain)

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr.Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has constituted the committee which will finalize the proposals to provide relief to retail sector.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh formed a five-member committee to provide relief to the retail sector in wake of prevailing Coronavirus situation here on Thursday.

The sources said that senior officials from Finance Division and the FBR were included in the committee. The Committee, they said, would sit with representatives of the retail sector to finalise proposals for providing relief to the retail sector in the wake of prevailing situation.

He made this decision while chairing a video conference with the representatives and office-bearers of Retails Association of Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh directed the committee to follow a quick-action approach to decide the mechanism of support as the government wants to alleviate the hardships being faced by the various sectors of economy.

On other hand, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan was producing 90 per cent of edibles items except cooking oil.

Talking to ptv, he said the government has allocated 50 billion rupees just for Ramazan package to facilitate the people.

He said the Federal government announced a huge economic financial assistance package for the poor and needy people and it happened first time in the history of the country.

Answering a question, he said the whole world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 and trying to control it by taking different measures against it.