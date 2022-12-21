UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Settle Circular Debt For Gas Sector Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Committee formed to settle circular debt for gas sector companies

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday notified a committee on Circular Debt (CD) settlement plan for gas sector companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday notified a committee on Circular Debt (CD) settlement plan for gas sector companies.

According to a notification issued by the finance division, the committee would undertake a detailed mapping of the gas sector's circular debt stock as of June 30, 2022, segregating the principal amount of debt, LPS, penalties, and LDs among the under-reference public sector entities of petroleum and power sectors.

The committee has also been mandated to work out a comprehensive CD settlement plan through cash/non-cash releases/adjustments.

Besides, it would also identify legal and procedural requirements to implement of CD settlement plan.

The notification said that the committee would submit its recommendations within 10 days.

The committee comprised of Ashfaq Yousaf Tola as convener with its members including secretaries of Petroleum Division, Power Division, Additional Secretary CF, Finance Divsiion, Commissioner SECP Abdul Rehman Warraich, Chief Financial Officers of Pakistan Development Fund, Oil & Gas Development Limited, Government Holding Private Limited, Pakistan State Oil, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited, and Central Power Purchase Authority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar Oil June Gas Government Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over renowned singer Bilqee ..

Prime Minister grieved over renowned singer Bilqees Khanum's demise

16 minutes ago
 Europe's access to space in jeopardy after Vega-C ..

Europe's access to space in jeopardy after Vega-C rocket failure

16 minutes ago
 French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Colonna's Statement ..

34 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Lands in US Ahead of Meeting With Biden, ..

Zelenskyy Lands in US Ahead of Meeting With Biden, Address to Congress - White H ..

35 minutes ago
 US Senate Launches Hotline to Negotiate Completion ..

US Senate Launches Hotline to Negotiate Completion of Year-End Spending Deal - R ..

36 minutes ago
 Amrullah Saleh acts as Indian puppet to malign Pak ..

Amrullah Saleh acts as Indian puppet to malign Pakistan, destabilize region

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.