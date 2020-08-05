UrduPoint.com
Committee Made To Improve System Of Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Committee made to improve system of shelter homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a three-member committee had been constituted on Wednesday to improve the existing system of shelter homes.

According to the official sources, the additional chief secretary (U&I) will be the convenor while the secretary Social Welfare and the chairman PITB would be members.

The committee will submit recommendations about financial and administrative autonomy of shelterhomes to the chief minister within seven days to improve the overall arrangements along with formulationof a new IT-based system for the monitoring of shelter homes.

