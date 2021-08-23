UrduPoint.com

Committee Meets To Finalise Arrangements For Dubai Expo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:44 PM

Committee meets to finalise arrangements for Dubai Expo

The first meeting of the steering committee formed under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal was held on Monday to finalise the arrangements for participation in the Dubai Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The first meeting of the steering committee formed under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal was held on Monday to finalise the arrangements for participation in the Dubai Expo.

In the meeting held in the committee room of the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) important decisions were taken for full participation of the Punjab government in the Dubai Expo.

The meeting approved the events at the Expo by the Punjab government in November, according to which panel discussions, seminars, fashion shows, cultural events, expo led events and various other activities would be held at the Dubai Expo.

The steering committee would approve the content for event participation.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would fully participate in the international event in an organised manner and the historical culture, trade, tourism and bright traditions of Punjab province would be highlighted.

The investor-friendly environment in Punjab would be brought to the notice of the world. The minister directed that all arrangements be finalised by September 15.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO PBIT said that the Punjab Board of Investment would facilitate businessmen to obtain visas to participate in the Dubai Expo. She added that cultural and Trade colors of Punjab would be presented to the world.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Asfar Manzoor, Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

