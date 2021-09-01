UrduPoint.com

Committee On Price Control To Be Established In Afghanistan Amid Spike In Prices - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:55 PM

Committee on Price Control to Be Established in Afghanistan Amid Spike in Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A price control committee is to be established in Afghanistan amid a spike in prices on imported food and fuel, Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported on Wednesday.

The committee will reportedly include members of the Afghan commerce chamber and the ministry of industry. Officials also called on Afghan entrepreneurs to help the authorities bring prices down.

The agency added that the spike is being caused by the closure of banks and the suspension of monetary services following the takeover of Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia). Although they have resumed operation, clients cannot withdraw more than $200 per week from their accounts.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, locals reported on the rise of prices of basic commodities, including gas and food products such as rice, flour, bean, sugar, tea and others.

