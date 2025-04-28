Committee On Rationalisation Of Tax Rates Meets
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the committee constituted by the Prime Minister to rationalise tax rates was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan.
The committee discussed the challenges posed by high tax rates and the lack of incentives for domestic industries, says a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that the Prime Minister had constituted the committee with the mandate to identify the problems and suggest viable solutions.
He emphasized that to compete economically at the regional level, Pakistan must address these critical issues.
He pointed out that the industrial sector is severely affected by high taxation, leading to the closure of businesses.
“We must work towards reviving sick industries and expanding operational industries,” he added.
He further informed that the committee would present its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister for inclusion in the upcoming budget.
Haroon Akhtar Khan assigned the committee members the task of submitting concrete solutions and actionable recommendations at the next meeting.
