Committee reviews projects under Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Progress Monitoring and Facilitation Committee for Federal Portfolio under the Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed on Thursday the projects and directed the concerned authorities to ensure timley completion of the projects.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Secretary Railways, Secretary Water Resources, Chairman NDMA, Chairman WAPDA, CEO SIDCL and high level dignitaries participated in the meeting.

The Committee discussed in detail progress of Federal projects included in Karachi Transfornation Plan. Necessary instructions were passed to streamline implementation of the plan and removal of bottlenecks.

Projects discussed in the meeting included Karachi Greater Water Supply (K-IV), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Green line BRT, Railway Freight Corridor from KPT to Pipri and Rehabilitation of storm water drains and its allied works.

The committee asked to clear the Mahmoodabad canal on priority basis, especially before the monsoon season.

The Deputy Chairman said that the most important thing for this committee is to ensure smooth implementation, eliminate all problems and arrange funds for projects.

In the meeting modalities were discussed to ensure that projects to be executed by NDMA are executed timely and completed on priority basis.

During the meeting, the committee was informed that the ongoing project of Green Line BRT was going smoothly without any hurdles.

Regular feature meetings will be held every after 15 days to remove the bottlenecks for KTP projects.