Committee to remove genuine concerns of business community: Shabbar Zaidi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi assured the business community that a committee would be constituted to remove its concerns about the recent budget

Addressing a meeting of business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Monday, Shabbar Zaidi said the government was making serious efforts to redress genuine problems of the trade and business community.

He said that a credible and efficient refund system would be evolved in consultation with the exporters and in this connection, he invited them to have a meeting with him in Islamabad.

He also announced to accept most of the proposals of the exporters and assured that in future their refund claims would not be deferred.

He further said that Rs 38 billion had been issued for payment of refund claims. In this connection, promissory notes are also available and the exporters could opt for these notes as and when required.

He said that he had taken important decisions to protect the business community. He claimed that during his tenure, not even a single account had been attached. Similarly, no active tax payer had been declared as non active, he added.

Regarding customs, he said that at present 40 percent cargo was imported through green channel. He has a proposal to increase its limits from 40 to 60 percent.

Commenting on liquidity problems, he said that he could not make decision, however, he requested exporters to visit Islamabad so that the issue could be taken up to Hafeez Sheikh Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

He contradicted that the present government has imposed new taxes.

He said the government was only trying to ensure maximum recovery of previous taxes.

Regarding amnesty scheme, he said that many businessmen could not avail this scheme due to blockage of FBR system. However, their issues would be resolved within next couple of days.

The FBR chairman said that entire textile chain was registered in 2005, however now again, they were trying to register the entire chain. He assured that the government was ready to facilitate the industrialists where there were genuine issues and problems.

He said that these CNIC issue had been deferred for the time being, hence, the industrialists should run their units without any fear of harassment.

Regarding raids on houses to recover gold and other valuable properties, he said the FBR had not issued any such directive.

This order has been issued by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). He assured that he had taken the issue and this order was expected to be withdrawn very soon.

He further said that no one would be allowed to harass the business community and if anybody dared to do so, he would be kicked out of the FBR.

Meanwhile, Hajji Aslam Bhalli Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajiran has withdrawn strike call on the assurance of withdrawing the condition of providing CNIC of buyers.