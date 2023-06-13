Committees constituted to identify anomalies in Finance Bill 2023

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad constituted two committees to identify and remove the business and technical-related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2023.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad constituted two committees to identify and remove the business and technical-related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2023.

Anomaly Committee-Business and Anomaly Committee-Technical would present recommendations to FBR for the removal of the irregularities in the Finance Bill 2023, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Anomaly Committee-Business will be headed by the President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dr.

Khurram Tariq while co-Chairpersons will be Member Customs Policy FBR Suraiya Ahmed Butt, and Member IR-Policy FBR Afaque Ahmad Qureshi.

Whereas Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Ashfaq Yousaf Tola will head the Anomaly Committee-Technical with co-chairpersons Member Customs Policy and Member IR-Policy FBR.

Other members include prominent businessmen from different Chambers of Commerce and trade bodies.

Both the Committees have been duly notified by FBR and are required to submit their suggestions by 19th June 2023.