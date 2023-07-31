Commodity market saw strong fluctuations last week

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 09:04 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):The commodity market left behind a week of strong fluctuations.

The market saw a mixed course last week amid central banks' interest rate decisions, macro-economic data, geopolitical developments and issues related to production.

Uncertainties regarding monetary policies in global markets play an important role in the performance of commodity instruments.

The US' Fed last week raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to the highest level since January 2001, after it kept constant in the previous monetary policy meeting.

The Fed targets to reach the 2% inflation goal and maximize employment, it added.

Jerome Powell, the chair of the bank, said it is possible to hike rates in September if necessary.

The European Central Bank also increased rates by 25 basis points last week.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said despite the decreasing trend in inflation, it will continue to be at high levels for a long time.

Analysts said that a tight monetary policy is still on the table and this situation caused a downward pressure in the commodity market.

Meanwhile, the US economy expanded by 2.4% and exceeded expectations.

The decreasing value of euro due to negative results in purchasing managers' index in the euro area increased the demand for the US dollar, which affected precious metal prices severely.

