Commodity prices, availability being monitored: Qazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Wednesday that availability, quality and prices of essential commodities in the markets are being monitored.

The administration and price control magistrates are present in the field and the district price control committees are also fully active, he added.

The secretary industries said this while presiding over a meeting in his office here to review the availability of essential commodities and implementation of price monitoring mechanism.

Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the qeemat Punjab app has also been upgraded and through this app, consumers are being informed about prices on a daily basis.

Complaints against illegal price hike on qeemat Punjab app are also dealt promptly. He said availability of the 10 kg bag of flour at Rs.490 is being ensured at sale points. Steps are being taken to reduce sugar and ghee prices. He said that people are getting essential items at discounted rates in 32 model bazaars across the province.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce directed the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently and the concerned officers should stay in the field and ensure availability of standard items to the people at fixed rates.