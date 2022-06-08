UrduPoint.com

Commodity Prices, Availability Being Monitored: Qazi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Commodity prices, availability being monitored: Qazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Wednesday that availability, quality and prices of essential commodities in the markets are being monitored.

The administration and price control magistrates are present in the field and the district price control committees are also fully active, he added.

The secretary industries said this while presiding over a meeting in his office here to review the availability of essential commodities and implementation of price monitoring mechanism.

Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the qeemat Punjab app has also been upgraded and through this app, consumers are being informed about prices on a daily basis.

Complaints against illegal price hike on qeemat Punjab app are also dealt promptly. He said availability of the 10 kg bag of flour at Rs.490 is being ensured at sale points. Steps are being taken to reduce sugar and ghee prices. He said that people are getting essential items at discounted rates in 32 model bazaars across the province.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce directed the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently and the concerned officers should stay in the field and ensure availability of standard items to the people at fixed rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Sale Price Market Commerce Flour

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

8 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

8 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

8 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.