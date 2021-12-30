Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh taxes: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the government had proposed to withdraw tax exemptions of Rs343 billion out of which Rs272 billion taxes were refundable or adjustable, while the actual new taxes were only Rs71 billion out of which Rs69 billion taxes were about luxury items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the government had proposed to withdraw tax exemptions of Rs343 billion out of which Rs272 billion taxes were refundable or adjustable, while the actual new taxes were only Rs71 billion out of which Rs69 billion taxes were about luxury items.

"We have proposed only Rs2 billion tax exemptions on the items that can be related to the common man which would have a very negligible impact on inflation," he said while addressing a press conference here after presenting the supplementary finance bill in the parliament.

The minister said the Rs112 billion tax exemptions on machinery, and Rs160 billion tax exemptions on pharma sector would totally be refundable or adjustable.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked to impose Rs700 billion new taxes but "we defended not to impose taxes on a number of food and other essential items and brought it down to Rs343 billion".

He said in the past unjustified taxes were exempted on various items that were being withdrawn.

The minister was flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Federal board of Revenue Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq.