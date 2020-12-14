UrduPoint.com
Communication Has Become Key To Success For Businesses: LCCI Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah said on Monday that communication had become a key to success for the businesses.

Communication services in Pakistan should be developed to bring them on a par with the developed world and role of Pakistan Communication Authority was important in this regard.

He told the media after a meeting with Zonal Director of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Salman Baig at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members also spoke.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority should direct cellular Companies to improve their signal quality as customer's care is a key to success.

He said that weak mobile signals in major Lahore markets are affecting businesses badly, therefore, cellular companies and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) need to look into the matter urgently as it is hampering business activities, say businessmen.

The LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is taking up this issue repeatedly but no action has yet been taken.

He said the problem of poor mobile signals had increased and cellular companies were not paying attention to the complaints.

He said that Cellular companies are earning billions of rupees from the consumers but signal quality is going down with every passing day. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has received a number of complaints that signal quality is very poor in different parts of the city.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that only customer's care can ensure the growth of telecom sector therefore not only the cellular companies but the government should take notice of this issue resolve it immediately.

The LCCI office-bearers said that with the passage of time, the world has become global village and all the means of communication and business mode have shifted to cellular base that should be strong enough.

Zonal Director PTA Salman Baig said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is committed to ensure good services to the consumer and making all out efforts in this regard.

More Stories From Business

