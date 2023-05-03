Community development imperative for sustainable national growth: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said passing on the benefits of development to individuals, communities and under-developed localities was imperative for achieving sustainable national progress.

Chairing a meeting on development projects of backward districts, he said the government had prepared a special package for 20 selected under-privileged districts to bring them at par with other developed areas of the country.

Sharing detail of the package, Ahsan Iqbal said development activities would be carried out in 11 selected districts of Balochistan, five of Sindh, three of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one of Punjab, with 50 per cent contribution by the Federal government and 50 per cent of respective provinces.

The minister said surveys of the selected backward districts were being conducted to determine the required development projects of different natures. "We want to bring these districts at par with other developed districts in 5-7 years," he added.

He said different facilities like education, health, communications, agriculture, industries and employment opportunities were being examined in the under-privileged areas to plan the development schemes accordingly. "Ensuring equal distribution of resources in the country is a priority of the government," he remarked.