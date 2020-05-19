UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Companies Fear Protracted Slump: World Economic Forum

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:22 PM

Companies fear protracted slump: World Economic Forum

A prolonged global slump and surge in bankruptcies arising from the coronavirus pandemic are the foremost concerns for companies surveyed in a World Economic Forum report Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A prolonged global slump and surge in bankruptcies arising from the coronavirus pandemic are the foremost concerns for companies surveyed in a World Economic Forum report Tuesday.

Recessions on a scale not seen since the 1930s Great Depression demand more action from governments to ensure a timely recovery and to put growth on a healthier path, the report also said.

The survey of 347 company risk managers looked at the biggest concerns for the next 18 months, after the pandemic shuttered large swathes of production and forced massive rescue packages by governments around the world.

They identified the most likely fallout as an extended downturn, a jump in company failures allied with industry consolidation, along with high youth unemployment.

The debt accrued in the rescue packages could depress government and corporate finances and retard growth for years, and also stymie efforts to combat climate change, the report said.

The crisis has "revealed the inadequacies of the past", Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, said.

"We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and build back better economies that are more sustainable, resilient and inclusive," she said.

The WEF organises an annual meeting of political and corporate leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

Ahead of this year's conclave in January, when the COVID-19 outbreak was still largely confined to China, the forum's annual risk report showed climate change as the biggest concern for companies over the next 10 years.

But it also flagged up anxiety that health systems around the world were ill-prepared for another pandemic.

A second wave of COVID-19 was another concern identified in Tuesday's report, along with the dangers of cyberattacks and data fraud as much corporate activity shifts online.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Switzerland January From Government Industry Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten members Chinese Military Medical team visited ..

4 minutes ago

LHC dismisses appeal of an international child-por ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient ..

26 minutes ago

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

42 minutes ago

Babar will have to sit with world's best team lead ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end with strong gains

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.