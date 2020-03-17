UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Companies Hit Pause Button As Coronavirus Infects Economy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects economy

Layoffs and cutting costs... companies are trying to adapt as the coronavirus hits demand and the draconian measures taken to contain the spread of the illness undercut both production and demand

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Layoffs and cutting costs... companies are trying to adapt as the coronavirus hits demand and the draconian measures taken to contain the spread of the illness undercut both production and demand.

With the economic impact of the coronavirus threatening the survival of many firms, governments have pledged tens of billions to help them limp along, or failing that, to bankroll outright rescues or nationalisation if necessary.

Here are some measures companies have implemented.

Several industrial giants, in particular in the automobile industry, have moved to reduce or even suspend their production.

French automobile manufacturer Peugeot-Citroen is shutting down all of its production sites in Europe, and Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler with which it is in the process of merging, intends to close most of its facilities in Europe.

Germany's VW said Tuesday it would shutter most of its European plants for two to three weeks.

France's Renault plans to halt four of its Spanish factories that employ nearly 10,000 people.

Tyre giant Michelin is halting production at its sites in Spain, France and Italy for at least a week.

Airbus said it was suspending work at its French and Spanish plants for four days to take measures to improve workplace safety in light of the coronavirus.

Even the luxury industry is taking steps.

Gucci, part of the Kering group, is closing all of its sites until March 20. Meanwhile Hermes is shutting its manufacturing sites until the end of the month.

Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which has also halted output, has asked its workers to use their annual vacation time.

Airlines have been hit by a double-whammy: plunging demand and sweping travel restrictions imposed by governments.

They have taken different measures to adapt.

Russian airline Aeroflot has asked employees who have accumulated extra time off to use it.

Air France says it will look at reducing working hours, a measure that several countries have facilitated with easier access to state benefits for workers now forced into part-time work.

Low-cost airline Ryanair, which has forecast an 80 percent drop in flights for April and May, said it is looking at that option along with voluntary departures and temporarily suspending work contracts.

Forcing workers into unemployment temporarily is also an option that several countries have made easier, with Volkswagen Spanish subsidiary Seat taking that course when it began having trouble receiving parts.

Air France-KLM, which is being forced to cut as many as 90 percent of flights, has said it will reduce its planned investments for 2020 by 350 million euros and make 200 million euros in savings elsewhere as it seeks to ensure it has enough cash on hand.

Firms are not sparing shareholders from the pain either. Lufthansa, which is chopping as much of 90 percent of flights, said it would not distribute a dividend from 2019 earnings as it seeks to keep hold of cash.

Companies are not hesitating to take up offers of state support.

German tourism giant TUI, which employs 70,000 people worldwide and has suspended the "majority" of its operations over the coronavirus, has made a request for state aid.

Germany's government has promised "unlimited" loans to stricken firms via the state bank KfW.

US airlines have asked for a $50-billion bailout.

The Italian government said it intends to re-nationalise the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia under an emergency economic rescue plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, France stands ready to nationalise large companies "if necessary", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France Bank Spain Italy March April May 2019 2020 All From Government Industry Volkswagen Fiat Renault Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

3 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

11 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

11 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from M ..

14 minutes ago

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.