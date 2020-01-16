KinLai company of the Portuguese Nors Group was inaugurated on Wednesday as the official distributor of Dongfeng Trucks in Angola, the famous Chinese truck brand, at an unveiling ceremony led by Angolan Minister of Commerce Jofre Van-Dunem

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :KinLai company of the Portuguese Nors Group was inaugurated on Wednesday as the official distributor of Dongfeng Trucks in Angola, the famous Chinese truck brand, at an unveiling ceremony led by Angolan Minister of Commerce Jofre Van-Dunem.

At KinLai's facilities in Cacuaco municipality in the outskirts of the capital Luanda, Van-Dunem said that the private sector is a determining factor to the country's economic dynamic, especially in the context of economic diversification and boosting of the national market.

Dongfeng Senior Global Commercial Vice President Stuart Lennie said that the sales volume in Angola justifies its installation of assembly lines outside China, which is also happening in other African countries.

Francisco Ramos, director of Nors Angola, said that "one of KinLai's main objectives is to increase the offer of solutions in various road transport sectors, thereby contributing decisively to the development of this strategic economic sector in Angola."As a Dongfeng Trucks representative, KinLai will be engaged in Dongfeng truck sales and after-sales services in Angola.