Comparison Between LNG Spot Price In High Winter Month & Long-term Contract 'irrational': PD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Comparison between LNG spot price in high winter month & long-term contract 'irrational': PD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) Tuesday termed the comparison between the spot price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in a high winter month and a long-term contract 'irrational.' Reacting to some media reports about two spot-cargo bids received by the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for deliveries in second half of February 2021, a spokesperson for the PD said the spot market for the LNG was always higher in the winter months versus summer months given the global demand and supply dynamics.

"Comparing a spot price in a high winter month with a long-term contract is comparing apples and oranges. If the same comparison is made for a summer month, it will be much lesser. If a comparison is to be made, it can be made for a full year that includes all seasons," he said in a press statement.

In 2020, the spokesperson said all the spot cargoes purchased by Pakistan averaged $6.84 DES (Delivered Ex Ship), per MMBTU (Million British Thermal Unit), including all the higher cost winter cargoes in January, February, November and December 2020.

In the same year, all the cargoes received under long term contracts averaged $ 8.06 DES, "a full 18% higher." He noted that the PLL was bound to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) procurement process, which required a 30-day tender with a ten day period thereafter.

"The PLL starts the tender process approximately 90-100 days beforehand as soon as demand is confirmed. It is being repeatedly quoted that in 2019, tender for October -December was given in August while in 2020 the tenders were issued late," the spokesperson added.

He said the facts were that a consolidated tender for October-December 2019 for 10 cargoes was issued in August, prior to confirmation of demand. "When the demand was finally confirmed, only 3 out of these 10 tenders were awarded. The average cost of cargoes in December 2019 was $7.81 (per MMBTU) which is higher than that of December 2020 at $6.34." He mentioned that if the LNG was priced as natural gas (which will require change in legislation) thereby ensuring price recovery for any sale, additional short term to medium term contracts could be put in place.

"Until such time, spot purchases can only be made once firm demand is established for consumers who are prepared to pay the full price."At this time, the spokesperson said the supply side of the LNG in the global market was very tight as many facilities were facing technical issues. "It is expected that these supply constraints will ease by March 2021."

