UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Competition Commission Of Pakistan Initiates Investigation Against Dubious Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Competition Commission of Pakistan initiates investigation against dubious housing schemes

Taking notice of specific complaints regarding prima facie deceptive marketing practices by different housing schemes in Punjab, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry to examine whether these housing schemes had violated Section 10 of the Competition Act 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Taking notice of specific complaints regarding prima facie deceptive marketing practices by different housing schemes in Punjab, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry to examine whether these housing schemes had violated Section 10 of the Competition Act 2010.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) informed through a letter that eighty eight (88) housing schemes in Lahore and its adjoining districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib were luring investors and the general public through print and tv advertisements to invest in their schemes, without meeting the legal requirements and in violation of the pertinent laws,said a press release issued by CCP on Monday.

The LDA sought a ban on the advertising campaigns of these schemes to save the people from financial losses.

Taking a suo motu notice of the complaints and concerns, the CCP had authorized an inquiry team to thoroughly probe these housing schemes and submit an inquiry report to the Commission.

As part of the investigation, the inquiry team had visited 62 housing schemes to assess the situation on ground and was scheduled to visit the remaining housing schemes.

The team also met the DG LDA and other concerned officials to enlighten itself about the pertinent issues and explore the ways to cooperate and coordinate in the areas of joint interests.

The Section 10 of the Competition Act, inter alia, prohibits businesses from indulging in deceptive marketing practices, which also include the distribution of false or misleading information, lacking reasonable basis, deceiving the consumers, and harming the business interest of the other undertakings.

If the violation of Section 10 was proved against these housing schemes, the CCP may issue show cause notices to them under Section 30 of the Competition Act.

The CCP is mandated under the Competition Act to ensure free competitionin all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economicefficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour including deceptive marketing practices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Suo Motu Business Punjab Visit Kasur Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib May Competition Commission Of Pakistan TV All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

11 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

35 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

41 minutes ago

Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise fu ..

53 minutes ago

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout ..

56 minutes ago

Rain, gusty weather amid increased vehicular emiss ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.