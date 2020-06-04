UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Competition Commission Of Pakistan Initiates Enquiry On Shortage Of Petroleum Products In The Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:48 PM

Competition Commission of Pakistan initiates enquiry on shortage of petroleum products in the country

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday taken notice of the public concerns and complaints regarding the shortage of petroleum products in country and initiated an enquiry to see whether such shortage is the result of any anti-competitive activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday taken notice of the public concerns and complaints regarding the shortage of petroleum products in country and initiated an enquiry to see whether such shortage is the result of any anti-competitive activity.

The CCP is empowered under the Competition Act, 2010 to ensure that businesses do not engage in anti-competitive activities including abuse of dominant position or cartelization that may result in the shortage of supplies or unreasonable increase in prices of products, said a press release issued here.

Sudden shortage of fuel across country at a time when the Government has reduced prices followed by low demand due to COVID-19 pandemic, arises suspicion that artificial shortage might have been created either by limiting supply at the Oil Marketing Companies, and/or hoarding at the distribution level.

Further the possibility of abuse of dominant position by these companies in certain areas cannot be ruled out. The Government's decision to provide relief to the consumers by reducing price of fuel appear to have irked the business undertakings to make desired profits.

The CCP's enquiry will determine the possibility of existence of any anti-competitive practices causing the shortage of fuel in the country and the undertakings involved in it. The enquiry will further examine why the impact of reduction in the prices of oil have not resulted in the corresponding reduction in the prices of the lubricants and other oil-based products, including the prices of hi-octane, which are primarily deregulated products.

CCP would also welcome the general public/consumers to provide input and information on such anti-competitive practices. Any such information can be shared through email complaints@cc.gov.pk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Business Oil Price May Competition Commission Of Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

38 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

42 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

48 minutes ago

KP govt enacts rules under Land Acquisition Act, 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Should Use Strong Links With Trump to Inte ..

2 minutes ago

TRA obtains 4 certifications in customer happiness

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.