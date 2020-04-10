UrduPoint.com
Completion Of G20 Energy Ministers' Talks Delayed Due To Mexico's Position - Source

Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Completion of G20 Energy Ministers' Talks Delayed Due to Mexico's Position - Source

The completion of negotiations of G20 energy ministers is delayed due to the position of Mexico, a source in one of delegations told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The completion of negotiations of G20 energy ministers is delayed due to the position of Mexico, a source in one of delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

Bloomberg earlier reported, citing a source, that the talks' participants had not yet reached a final consensus on oil market stabilization due to objections from the EU and Mexico.

"They are delayed because of the position of Mexico," Sputnik's spurce said, without specifying the position of the EU.

