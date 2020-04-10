(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The completion of negotiations of G20 energy ministers is delayed due to the position of Mexico, a source in one of delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

Bloomberg earlier reported, citing a source, that the talks' participants had not yet reached a final consensus on oil market stabilization due to objections from the EU and Mexico.

"They are delayed because of the position of Mexico," Sputnik's spurce said, without specifying the position of the EU.