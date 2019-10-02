(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be completed in four or five weeks, so there is enough time to wait for Denmark's consent for the project, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom board of directors, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be completed in four or five weeks, so there is enough time to wait for Denmark's consent for the project, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom board of directors, said on Tuesday.

"We need four or five weeks to complete the construction. We still have November and December, two months to eight weeks, so we are still on schedule. Therefore, we are waiting," Zubkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

He specified that four to five weeks are the time needed to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2, if Denmark gives its permission.

The pipeline will be constructed "in any case," he stressed.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

The twin pipeline is set to pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.