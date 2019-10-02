UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Completion Of Nord Stream 2 To Take 4-5 Weeks, Enough Time For Denmark's Consent - Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Completion of Nord Stream 2 to Take 4-5 Weeks, Enough Time for Denmark's Consent - Gazprom

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be completed in four or five weeks, so there is enough time to wait for Denmark's consent for the project, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom board of directors, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be completed in four or five weeks, so there is enough time to wait for Denmark's consent for the project, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom board of directors, said on Tuesday.

"We need four or five weeks to complete the construction. We still have November and December, two months to eight weeks, so we are still on schedule. Therefore, we are waiting," Zubkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

He specified that four to five weeks are the time needed to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2, if Denmark gives its permission.

The pipeline will be constructed "in any case," he stressed.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

The twin pipeline is set to pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Nord Sweden Finland Denmark May October November December Media Event From

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$5 ..

15 minutes ago

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Border Guards Detain 64 North Korean Poach ..

3 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Dengue patients asked to visit only qualified medi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.