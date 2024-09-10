Open Menu

Completion Of Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, Establishment Of Bilateral Banking Sector Will Lead To Increase In Trade Volume.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 10, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to increase in trade volume.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Both the nations share similarities in language, culture and tourism. Social media exploration is of utmost importance to bring the two cultures more closer. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release regarding Pakistan-Iran relations that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations are of great importance in terms of peace and economy in the region.

He said that some elements are engaged in efforts to create chaos and lack of peace in the region, whose goals are to destroy Pak-Iran relations. He said that social media and film industry are very important means to bring people closer.The establishment of a joint film industry and social media exploration can play a key role in bringing the two cultures closer together.

He said that currently the economy is among the top priorities of the world, the completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, the establishment of a bilateral banking sector will lead to an increase in trade volume.

He further said that the people living on both sides of the borders are closely related to each other and it is in the interest of both countries to legalize their movement and trade

