Completion Of Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, Establishment Of Bilateral Banking Sector Will Lead To Increase In Trade Volume. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 20, 2024 | 09:34 PM
The two nations share similarities in language, culture and tourism. Social media exploration،jointly film industry is of utmost importance to bring the two cultures closer together.Consul General Hassan Darwishwand
Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Khawaja Rameez Hassan met Iranian Consul General Hassan Darvishwand in Quetta. During the meeting, in the discussion regarding Pak-Iran relations, he said that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations are of great importance in terms of peace and economy in the region.
He said that some elements are engaged in efforts to create chaos and lack of peace in the region, whose goals are the deterioration of Pakistan-Iran relations. He said that social media and film industry are very important means to bring people closer.
The establishment of a joint film industry and social media exploration can play a key role in bringing the two cultures closer together. He said that currently the economy is among the top priorities of the world.
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, bilateral tourism, establishment of banking sector will lead to increase in trade volume. He further said that the people living on both sides of the borders are closely related to each other and it is in the interest of both countries to legalize their movement and trade.
