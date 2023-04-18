Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Ministry of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever National Compliance Centre (NCC) to ensure international compliance requirements and facilitate the manufacturers, exporters, and certification agencies through information sharing and training/capacity building.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the center, the minister reiterated the resolve of the government to accelerate efforts for promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

He said that Pakistan stood firm in its commitment to United Nations as well as the international community for joining hands in their endeavors for promoting ethical supply chains, developing humane and discrimination-free workplaces, and replenishing and rejuvenating climate.

He said the government wanted to solve problems of industry and exports in one place, adding that the regulatory regime should be the same for all buyers adding that all commitments made under GSP Plus would be fulfilled.

Exporters would be facilitated for the promotion of exports in future which would result in an improved economic situation, he added.

Naveed Qamar said that the economic situation needed to move forward as the industrial sector was anxiously waiting for the signing of the IMF program.

Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Interior Climate Change, Overseas Pakistani and Human, Resource Development, Human Rights, Industries and Production, Attorney General of Pakistan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs attended the event.

The diplomats of various countries including the EU member states China, US, the UK, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were also present, besides a large number of notable industrialists, representatives from ILO, World Bank Group, Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity (PREIA) USAID, other development sector agencies and academia.

Secretary Commerce introduced the evolution of the idea of the National Compliance Centre and informed the audience that in a globalized integrated world, compliance and standardization were crucial for export competitiveness.

He urged the businesses to understand the compliance requirements of international markets and assured them that the NCC would partner with them in the cause of promoting a culture of equitable growth and a discrimination-free workplace.

Chairman Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) Shahzad Saleem appreciated the idea of the National Compliance Center and informed that for the competitiveness of the textile sector, compliances were getting stricter and urgent action was needed.

Officer in charge of ILO Khemphone highlighted the work done by ILO in consultation with businesses and workers in Pakistan.

Khalil Sattar spoke about compliance requirements in agro food sector and informed that the sector looked forward to working with NCC for the national cause.

Vice Chairman South, PTC Fawad Anwar also endorsed the idea of setting up NCC.

Musadaq Zulqarnain highlighted the challenges faced by the sector in improving compliance and hoped that the establishment of NCC shall go a long way in helping Pakistan achieve a quantum leap in exports.

Thomas Seiler, Deputy Head of EU Mission in Pakistan spoke about the relationship between UN conventions pertaining to Good Governance and Sustainable Development.

He lauded the work done by Pakistan in implementation of conventions since the grant of GSP+ and mentioned that the EU looked forward to continue working with the government of Pakistan in this regard.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also joined the event and interacted with diplomats and entrepreneurs.

He highlighted the future plans that the Government has developed for promoting inclusive and sustainable policies.

Chief Secretaries of the provinces, Representatives from provincial departments of labour, industry, planning and development also attended the event online.