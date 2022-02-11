UrduPoint.com

Compliance With OPEC+ Deal Reached Record 127% In January - IEA Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Compliance With OPEC+ Deal Reached Record 127% in January - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The compliance with the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts reached a record 127% in January, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its February report published on Friday.

"Compliance with the OPEC+ agreement reached 127% during January, the highest since record cuts were enforced in May 2020.

Production of crude from OPEC countries increased by 130 kb/d to 28.1 mb/d in January. As for the alliance's non-OPEC members, output of crude eased 40 kb/d to 15.55 mb/d," the IEA said.

>