UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Compliance With OPEC+ Quotas To Ensure Oil Market Balance In QI, II Of 2020 - Barkindo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:22 PM

Compliance With OPEC+ Quotas to Ensure Oil Market Balance in QI, II of 2020 - Barkindo

Full compliance with the OPEC+ production quotas will ensure balance in the global oil market in the first and the second quarters of 2020, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik on Monday ahead of the upcoming World Economic Forum in Switzerland

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Full compliance with the OPEC+ production quotas will ensure balance in the global oil market in the first and the second quarters of 2020, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik on Monday ahead of the upcoming World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The forum will run in the Swiss town of Davos from Tuesday to Friday.

"Yes, at the moment it's looking [like that]. We are optimistic that the full and timely implementation of supply adjustments will ensure a balance in the market in the first and the second quarter," Barkindo said, when asked whether the current production cuts under the OPEC+ deal are enough for stabilizing the oil market.

OPEC and several non-cartel oil producers have been reducing oil output since 2017 in a bid to counter the oversupply in the global market. The deal has been extended several times, with its conditions undergoing changes. As of now, the deal envisions production decrease by 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, compared to October 2018 level, in the first quarter of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Switzerland October 2017 2018 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

25 minutes ago

Maryam files another plea for permission to travel ..

2 minutes ago

Wedding halls, marquees case: CDA asked to submit ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Expert Confirms New Type of Coronavirus Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Cultural Festival-2020 concludes

2 minutes ago

2nd chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament from 23 ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.