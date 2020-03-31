UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Arrangements Made To Keep Essential Industry Running: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:29 PM

Comprehensive arrangements made to keep essential industry running: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar said here Tuesday that the federal government, in consultations with all the provinces, had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure sufficient production and supply of all essential items by keeping the relevant industries open and operational

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar said here Tuesday that the federal government, in consultations with all the provinces, had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure sufficient production and supply of all essential items by keeping the relevant industries open and operational.

The minister stated this while addressing a press conference here. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services, Zafar Mirza.

He said since the country was in lock-down, so there was a dire need to ensure production and supply of daily use essential items across the country to facilitate people.

"We have been engaged in meetings for the last four days with chief secretaries and officials of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan; Azad Kashmir and Islamabad through video conference and we have made certain decisions with mutual consultations," the minister said.

He said the list of necessary manufacturers, industry, retailers and services had been prepared in consultations with the provinces, adding, however the provincial governments had the right to increase or decrease the list according to their requirements.

He said all the provinces and federation were on same page in determining the essential industries needed to be kept in operation in this lockdown situation, adding the industries that were providing raw materials and inputs to these industries would also be kept open.

In addition, he said the government would also ensure transportation of labour forces to these industries.

The minister said the list of the selected industry would be made public Wednesday after the meeting of National Coordination Committee.

He, however stressed the need for level-playing among these industries in all the four provinces to ensure smooth functioning of supply chain.

The minister said some problems were faced in Sindh province in transporting labourers to the industry, however the provincial government was now working on to overcome these shortcomings.

He said the exporters were also facing some issues at ports, which would also be sorted out.

The minister said there was no shortage of food commodities in the country, adding the economic relief package announced by the government would help ensure maintaining buying power of the low income people.

He advised the people not to engage in panic-buying as there was no shortage of essential items.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Asad Umar Gilgit Baltistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.