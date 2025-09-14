- Home
- Business
- Comprehensive reforms vital to unlock Pakistan’s untapped economic potential: Saif Ur Rehman
Comprehensive Reforms Vital To Unlock Pakistan’s Untapped Economic Potential: Saif Ur Rehman
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman has stressed that Pakistan
must dismantle barriers within its economic system to unlock vast growth potential and
effectively compete in the global market.
Addressing a seminar on “Unlocking Growth Potentials” here on Sunday, he said that
despite holding considerable economic promise, Pakistan continues to lag behind regional
peers on several socio-economic indicators. The country’s unpredictable and complex
policy landscape, he noted, has weakened its competitiveness and limited investments
in human capital development. “To achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, Pakistan
needs to systematically remove structural barriers built into its business and economic
climate,” he asserted. He underlined the need for comprehensive reforms, including
right-sizing, regulatory simplification through a “guillotine” approach, transparency via
digitisation, and fostering professionalism and competition.
Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that the economy must move away from dependence on
subsidies, patronage, guaranteed returns, and prolonged tariff protection. He urged family
businesses to adopt professional management, multinational firms to focus on exports,
and all sectors to diversify products and markets.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s economic history, he said that while the country has seen periods
of progress, it has failed to sustain long-term momentum due to deep-rooted structural hurdles
and high costs of doing business. Outdated colonial-era regulations, short-term planning,
and heavy reliance on taxing sectors meant to drive investment, exports, and job creation,
he added, continue to hinder meaningful advancement.
Citing the energy sector as an example, he noted that planning focused on increasing power
generation with guaranteed returns rather than improving demand management and efficiency
in transmission and distribution. He further observed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
in Pakistan has largely targeted fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), which contributes
little to exports while creating substantial outflows in the form of dividends and fees. Instead,
he called for attracting both FDI and local investment into sectors that can boost exports,
introduce new technologies, and build skills.
“Pakistan needs an industrial policy that channels investment into areas where we have
a comparative advantage, leveraging our land, water, and human resources. Investors
must also look beyond traditional industries,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
More Stories From Business
-
5-day basic media marketing course concludes24 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive reforms vital to unlock Pakistan’s untapped economic potential: Saif Ur Rehman24 minutes ago
-
Pak-China sign $8.5bn accords to boost trade, strategic ties: Iftikhar Ali Malik1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister brings Pakistan’s first TDRC to life3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 20256 hours ago
-
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs18 hours ago
-
Direct flights between Faisalabad and Oman to start in November20 hours ago
-
Machinery imports witness 29.37pc surge in one month22 hours ago
-
Gold price declines by Rs200 to Rs386,300 per tola22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 20251 day ago