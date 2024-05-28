Comprehensive Strategy Being Adopted To Deal With Economic Challenges: Jam Kamal
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal said on Tuesday that a comprehensive strategy is being adopted to deal with the economic challenges and ensure improved export facilitation for textile industry.
Talking to industrialists and media during his visit to APTMA House (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) here, he added that efforts are being put in order to improve things regarding the economy and provide maximum relief to industrialists.
A large number of industrialists associated with the textile industry including former caretaker federal minister and Patron-in-Chief of APTMA Gohar Ejaz, APTMA (Punjab) Chairman Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Vice Chairman Ahmed Shafi were also present.
Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal said that from the day first the Prime Minister has been working with great passion to get the country out of the difficulties it is facing. Due to effective strategy, Pakistan is now getting stable economically. He assured the industrialists that all their problems will be solved on priority basis, the country can develop by increasing the exports, the industrialists should work hard to increase the exports, and the government will provide them full support.
Jam Kamal said that until genuine issues of the industrialists are not resolved and their complaints are not heard, the country cannot achieve its economic targets.
He said, "The doors of my ministry are open for you people, all your suggestions will be welcomed."
Jam Kamal said that 70 to 80 percent of people are employed with the textile industry, asserting that unemployment can be reduced and poverty can be eradicated through the effective operation of the industry.
He said the government is focused on improved governance; to overcome inflation; reform the FBR; resolve energy problems and improve the working of power distribution companies.
In response to a questions by the industrialists and media persons, he said that the government is taking comprehensive steps to solve the problems of the textile industry as 'we have to move forward.' Things will get better in the coming days.
The Federal Minister said that solving energy problems is the first priority so that electricity and gas rates can be reduced.
He said that Gohar Ejaz had shown good performance for the improvement of the economy during the interim period and he is moving ahead in the Ministry of Commerce with his vision. He said that the National Export Development board is being monitored by the Prime Minister, who is fully aware of the industrialists' problems.
