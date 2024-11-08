Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Imperative To Exploit $100 Mln Tourism Potential: FCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Comprehensive strategy imperative to exploit $100 mln tourism potential: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan should formulate a comprehensive strategy to exploit the $100 million potential of inbound tourism, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on International Tourism & Liaison with Hajj & Umrah, he said that Pakistan has a large number of religious holy sites and shrines of the followers of Sikhs, Buddhism and other religions. “Followers of these religions visit Pakistan for their spiritual satisfaction. We can enhance their numbers by renovating these sites and by providing the intended pilgrims best possible boarding, lodging and transport facilities in addition to ensuring easily accessible air connectivity”, he added.

He said that tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy but we failed to exploit its potential.

He stressed the need to identify all such sites in collaboration with the local communities and travel agents so that all tourism related sub sectors could serve them professionally to earn hundred million Dollars per annum.

He particularly mentioned the Kartarpur corridor which attracts thousands of Sikhs from eastern Punjab to pay a visit to this holy site of Baba Guru Nanak.

He also mentioned the Gurdwara in between Katchery Bazaar and Rail Bazaar which is currently being used as a school. “It is a historic building which was constructed before partition by the Sikhs community”, he said and added that it still has attraction for this community.

He said that local travels and tour operators must document different religious sites and urged the government to renovate the same so that their followers could be attracted to pay visits to these sites.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Hajj Punjab Visit Same SITE Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Best Million Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business