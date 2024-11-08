Comprehensive Strategy Imperative To Exploit $100 Mln Tourism Potential: FCCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan should formulate a comprehensive strategy to exploit the $100 million potential of inbound tourism, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on International Tourism & Liaison with Hajj & Umrah, he said that Pakistan has a large number of religious holy sites and shrines of the followers of Sikhs, Buddhism and other religions. “Followers of these religions visit Pakistan for their spiritual satisfaction. We can enhance their numbers by renovating these sites and by providing the intended pilgrims best possible boarding, lodging and transport facilities in addition to ensuring easily accessible air connectivity”, he added.
He said that tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy but we failed to exploit its potential.
He stressed the need to identify all such sites in collaboration with the local communities and travel agents so that all tourism related sub sectors could serve them professionally to earn hundred million Dollars per annum.
He particularly mentioned the Kartarpur corridor which attracts thousands of Sikhs from eastern Punjab to pay a visit to this holy site of Baba Guru Nanak.
He also mentioned the Gurdwara in between Katchery Bazaar and Rail Bazaar which is currently being used as a school. “It is a historic building which was constructed before partition by the Sikhs community”, he said and added that it still has attraction for this community.
He said that local travels and tour operators must document different religious sites and urged the government to renovate the same so that their followers could be attracted to pay visits to these sites.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Two development schemes worth Rs 3.6b approved21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber shares recommendations on Punjab Labour Code21 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan trade delegation visits PCJCCI21 minutes ago
-
PPL clarifies news regarding Sui Development and Production Lease1 hour ago
-
SIDB issues notices to 17 allottees of SIE Charsadda1 hour ago
-
CCP issues report on state of competition in Power Sector1 hour ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.24%2 hours ago
-
Workshop on inception of enterprise formalization project held3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.2,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 20249 hours ago