Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) outlets to open for 12 hours in Islamabad, Punjab on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Islamabad would open for a period of 12 hours on Wednesday, from 8am to 8pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Islamabad would open for a period of 12 hours on Wednesday, from 8am to 8pm.

"All CNG [stations] will be open in Punjab including (Islamabad) tomorrow 8am to 8pm," All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Paracha said in a brief statement here on Tuesday.

Paracha, in one of his recent statements, had expressed confidence that the commodity supply to CNG outlets would improve gradually in the coming days as an effective mechanism was being worked out in that regard.