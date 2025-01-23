COMSATS University, ICCI Discuss Need For Promoting Knowledge Economy In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Professor Dr. Hammad Umer, Head International Office at COMSATS University Islamabad, met with Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss the crucial need for promoting the knowledge economy in Pakistan.
During their meeting, Professor Dr. Umer emphasized the importance of moving beyond conventional methods of promoting industry and businesses and focusing on fostering entrepreneurship, particularly through stronger linkages between universities and the business community, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Dr. Umer stressed that Pakistan’s future economic prosperity lies in nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs who not only seek jobs but create them.
He highlighted the vital role that universities, particularly COMSATS, can play in this transformation.
He pointed out that the university has over 1,100 PhD-qualified professionals engaged in advanced research, much of which holds immense potential for driving industry growth.
However, he noted that this research must be effectively channelled into practical, market-driven applications, which requires close collaboration with the business sector.
For this vision to become a reality, Dr Umer called on the business community, represented by the ICCI, to prioritize investment in research and development to create products that meet the current demands of the market.
He further mentioned that COMSATS University is eager to collaborate with the ICCI to ensure that the research produced is aligned with the needs of industries fostering innovation and economic growth.
President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed Dr. Umer’s vision, expressing the ICCI’s commitment to strengthening the partnership between the academia and business sectors.
He pointed out that the Chamber has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with numerous universities in the region to promote Industry-Academia linkages.
Qureshi emphasized that such collaborations are essential for bridging the gap between academic research and practical business applications, a move that will drive economic development.
In support of Dr. Umer’s proposal, Qureshi outlined ICCI’s upcoming initiatives, including a competition among university graduates to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.
The winners of this competition will receive cash awards as part of the Chamber’s efforts to encourage innovation and creativity among the youth.
He also assured Dr Umer that the ICCI would work closely with COMSATS University to facilitate the implementation of these ideas and drive a deeper partnership between the two entities.
Looking ahead, President Qureshi pledged to personally visit COMSATS University, along with ICCI portfolio and executive members, to tour the university’s research facilities and better understand its potential for collaboration.
He expressed confidence that such efforts would be a “win-win” for both the business community and universities, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of national economic prosperity.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
More Stories From Business
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term9 minutes ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies19 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi24 minutes ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development29 minutes ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues29 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring economic stability: Ahsan Iqbal39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy39 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI suggests measures to revive housing sector49 minutes ago
-
LCCI unveils online Membership Renewal System49 minutes ago
-
OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 594 points3 hours ago