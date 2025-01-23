COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Professor Dr. Hammad Umer, Head International Office at COMSATS University Islamabad, met with Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss the crucial need for promoting the knowledge economy in Pakistan.

During their meeting, Professor Dr. Umer emphasized the importance of moving beyond conventional methods of promoting industry and businesses and focusing on fostering entrepreneurship, particularly through stronger linkages between universities and the business community, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Dr. Umer stressed that Pakistan’s future economic prosperity lies in nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs who not only seek jobs but create them.

He highlighted the vital role that universities, particularly COMSATS, can play in this transformation.

He pointed out that the university has over 1,100 PhD-qualified professionals engaged in advanced research, much of which holds immense potential for driving industry growth.

However, he noted that this research must be effectively channelled into practical, market-driven applications, which requires close collaboration with the business sector.

For this vision to become a reality, Dr Umer called on the business community, represented by the ICCI, to prioritize investment in research and development to create products that meet the current demands of the market.

He further mentioned that COMSATS University is eager to collaborate with the ICCI to ensure that the research produced is aligned with the needs of industries fostering innovation and economic growth.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed Dr. Umer’s vision, expressing the ICCI’s commitment to strengthening the partnership between the academia and business sectors.

He pointed out that the Chamber has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with numerous universities in the region to promote Industry-Academia linkages.

Qureshi emphasized that such collaborations are essential for bridging the gap between academic research and practical business applications, a move that will drive economic development.

In support of Dr. Umer’s proposal, Qureshi outlined ICCI’s upcoming initiatives, including a competition among university graduates to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

The winners of this competition will receive cash awards as part of the Chamber’s efforts to encourage innovation and creativity among the youth.

He also assured Dr Umer that the ICCI would work closely with COMSATS University to facilitate the implementation of these ideas and drive a deeper partnership between the two entities.

Looking ahead, President Qureshi pledged to personally visit COMSATS University, along with ICCI portfolio and executive members, to tour the university’s research facilities and better understand its potential for collaboration.

He expressed confidence that such efforts would be a “win-win” for both the business community and universities, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of national economic prosperity.