Concept of globalization transforms regional  economies: Meher Kashif Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said the concept of globalization is undergoing a transformation, with regionalism playing an increasingly prominent role.

Speaking at a seminar on “ Globalization shifting to Regionalization”, held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said this shift is driven by a combination of economic, political, and technological factors and it will be fascinating to see how these developments continue to shape world in the coming years.

He said Globalization, for decades, has been characterized by the interconnectedness of economies across the world. It brought about a remarkable era of international trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancement,he added.

However, as we move further into the 21st century, we are witnessing a noticeable shift in this paradigm, he said adding that another aspect of this transition was the changing political landscape.

Nationalism and protectionism have gained traction in some parts of the world, challenging the principles of globalization. Political leaders and policymakers are increasingly focusing on domestic priorities, which can sometimes conflict with the global interconnectedness that defined previous decades, he added.

Kashif Younis said one of the most significant factors contributing to this shift is the rise of regional trade agreements and blocs.

Organizations like the European Union, ASEAN, BRICKS and the African Union are gaining prominence and reshaping global trade dynamics, he said adding that these regional agreements often prioritize intra-regional trade and cooperation over global engagement.

He said the motivations behind this shift vary, but they often include a desire to protect regional interests, strengthen economic resilience, and address specific regional challenges more effectively.

He said further more, technological advancements, particularly in communication and transportation have made regional collaboration more accessible and efficient.

He remarked that this had empowered regions to work together closely while maintaining a level of autonomy.

While the shift towards regionalism is notable, it is essential to recognize that globalization is not disappearing forthwith but the dynamics of these connections are changing, he concluded.