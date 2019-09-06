UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concept Of Russian Far Eastern Venture Fund To Be Ready In 1 Month - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:13 PM

Concept of Russian Far Eastern Venture Fund to Be Ready in 1 Month - Deputy Prime Minister

The concept of Russia's Far Eastern venture fund will be revealed in a month, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The concept of Russia's Far Eastern venture fund will be revealed in a month, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to create a special venture fund in the Russian Far East for supporting start-ups, at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He has added that agency could be funded through the Far East Development Fund.

"I am sure we need a venture fund.

But we need to work many things out, not only the source of investment ... but the logic of fund operation as well. We need a venture fund that will be efficient ... We'll be thinking quickly. We need this. We'll present the concept in a month," Trutnev said at the final press conference of the EEF.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Media Event From

Recent Stories

Open trials of U13,U16 players from 12 September

11 minutes ago

PTDC seeks public suggestions for World Tourism Da ..

5 minutes ago

Posters, asking people to support shutdown, surfac ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas strategy to be announced soon: Dr Sania

5 minutes ago

Smoking e-cigarettes might affect your sleep healt ..

5 minutes ago

US invests $400M on Argentina's road works

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.