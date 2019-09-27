UrduPoint.com
Concern Expressed Continued Fall In The Manufacturing Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:07 PM

Concern expressed continued fall in the manufacturing sector

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) is shrinking continuously

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) is shrinking continuously.The important sector of LSM is going down since the last eight months in a row which has increased worries about the industrial sector, revenue and employment, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that the LSM distress is also discouraging local and foreign investors which is not good for the economy.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that last year the growth target of LSM was 8.

1 percent but it fell by 3.6 percent.

This year the LSM target has been revised to 3.1 percent which will be impossible to meet.The former minister noted that the policies governing this important sector having a 10.7 percent share in the GDP and 80 percent share in overall manufacturing has made progress very difficult.The sectors facing crunch include construction, iron, and steel, cement, pharmaceutical, automotive and petroleum sectors, he said, adding that the majority of investors are trying for survival, therefore, there is no question of new investments.

