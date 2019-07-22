UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concern Expressed Over Food Security Situation: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:20 PM

Concern expressed over food security situation: Mian Zahid Hussain

Food security a serious threat to masses, economy, Steps demanded to shield vulnerable

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said Pakistan is facing a serious food security problem despite self-sufficient in staple production.

Pakistan is the eighth largest producer of wheat, the tenth-largest producer of rice, fifth-largest producer of sugarcane, fourth largest producer of milk and it produces a lot of fruits, vegetables, and meat.

Agricultural items are not only exported but wheat is also gifted to international institutions and neighbouring countries but tens of millions are facing food insecurity in the country, he said.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that Pakistan is the third most water-stressed country while it is included in the top seven countries facing hunger.

The former minister said that a recent SBP report said that 47 percent of households are facing food security problems while a survey in 2018 found 60 percent population facing the same problem.

The SBP report has revealed that almost half of the population in Baluchistan is facing hunger while a report of UK has revealed that 85 percent new-born are underfed. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the availability of food is not a problem in Pakistan but affordability is an issue for which distorted market mechanism and apathy of authorities can be blamed.

Scarcity of food is not only hurting people but also resulting in an annual loss of ten billion dollars to the economy. He said that a man on the street used to spend half of his income on food during 2018 but now the cost of food has increased substantially, therefore, the government should stop tall claims and do something to shield the poor from price shocks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Poor Man Same Alliance Price United Kingdom 2018 Market All From Government Wheat Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Erstwhile FATA elections a milestone

7 minutes ago

Here's the exact number of people who attended PM ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development orga ..

22 minutes ago

Peaty wins record third men's 100m breaststroke wo ..

13 minutes ago

Internet cutoff in Myanmar's Rakhine enters fifth ..

6 minutes ago

Russian air strikes on Syria market kill 23: monit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.