Concerted efforts must to enhance Pak-Indonesian trade volume: Rahmat Hindiarta

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Bilateral trade volume between Indonesia and Pakistan could be enhanced to three-folds, but the two countries must make concerted and collaborated efforts to achieve the target, said Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, chargé d'affaires, of the Indonesia embassy.

Addressing the meeting of business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he expressed satisfaction over the cordial and brotherly relations between the two countries and said that next year the two countries would celebrate 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in under-construction East Kalimantan, new capital of Indonesia in the island of Borneo.

He also mentioned the Trade Expo Indonesia-2024 and said that the business community of Faisalabad must participate in it to give a quantum jump to its trade not only to Indonesia but also to the ASEAN countries.

He said that a large number of tourists visit Indonesia every year but the number of Pakistani tourists was quite negligible. "We must incentivise Pakistani tourists to spend their vacations in the virgin land of Indonesia," he suggested.

He said the Indonesian government was offering education scholarships to 400 Pakistani students. "This number could be further enhanced to promote people-to-people contacts," he said and added that the Indonesian embassy had chalked out a new strategy to promote direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

Earlier, Acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the Indonesian diplomats and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI.

He said that Faisalabad is strategically located in the heart of Pakistan which has direct links with the rest of the country through rail, road and air. He said that the FCCI had more than 9,000 members hailing from 118 sectors and sub-sectors of the economy. He said that textile was an iconic identification of Faisalabad which provides 40 per cent jobs to the workforce.

He said that the share of textile in total export of Pakistan is 60pc out of which a major portion is contributed by Faisalabad alone. He said that Pakistan is importing palm oil while we are exporting rice and kinnow to this brotherly country.

He said that Pakistan has potential to export rice and textile products worth $10bn to Indonesia. “Similarly, there was potential to export beef to this country,” he said and added that the current trade balance was heavily in favor of Indonesia and the two countries must improve it by exporting more and innovative products to this country.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry offered a vote of thanks and said that Indonesia is a huge market of 280 million population. He termed Indonesia the hub of ASEAN and said that the two countries could also have access to ASEAN countries through Indonesia.

A documentary on the economy of Indonesia was also screened while Acting President Dr Sajjad Arshad along with Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli presented FCCI shield to Chargé d'Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma.

Rahmat also presented a shield and table Calendar to Dr Sajjad Arshad.