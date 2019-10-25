Concrete efforts under way to bring down debt to GDP ratio, NA body informed

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was informed Friday that government was taking all possible measures to bring down the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio by promoting economic growth and cutting fiscal deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was informed Friday that government was taking all possible measures to bring down the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio by promoting economic growth and cutting fiscal deficit.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Asad Umer, was informed that currently the debt to GDP ratio stands in the range of 80-85 percent.

It was informed that measures including achieving higher GDP growth, lowering the fiscal deficit and promoting greater economic stability by avoiding excessive volatility in inflation, interest and exchange rates, were in place to redress these issues.

The committee thoroughly discussed in detail the debt management and its planning for next five years.

It was briefed by the Director General Debt Management, Ministry of Finance Abdul Rahman Warriach on the sate of domestic and international debts as well as their repayment schedules and strategy to reduce the dependency on loans.

The DG informed that considering the economy's exposure to various sources of economic and fiscal risks, debt-to-GDP ratio of 50% was considered sustainable for the country over the long run.

Apprising the meeting about the debt management plan for the fiscal years from 2020-24, he said that government under its medium term debt strategy (MTDS), was planing to bring down the domestic short term maturity loans to 20%, which currently stands at 27%.

He said that under the long term targets, dependency on short term loans would be further reduced to 15%, where as the long term loans portion to be increased up to 50% from currently 44%.

He apprised the meeting that average time to maturity of domestic debt consisted on 4-5 years, external debt 8 years and average time to maturity of public debt was 5-6 years.

The domestic debt which was 66% of the total public debt in fiscal year 2019 would be brought down to 59% under medium term debt strategy, where as external debt portion would be raised from 34% to 41%, he added.

He further informed that public debt to GDP ratio would be brought down to 66.5% as it was recorded at 80.4% in fiscal year 2019.

The DG informed the committee that government was making efforts to minimize the borrowing from the banks, however added that external financing needs would increase by 2024 and would go down gradually thereafter as the economy had started the process of stabilization.

He said that inflation rate and interest rate would also came down significantly during next two years.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal board of Revenue informed the meeting that due to serious efforts taken, domestic revenues registered 26% growth as Rs 519 billion were collected in first quarter of current financial year as against Rs 411 billion of corresponding period of last year.

He said that during the period from July-September, 2019 inland taxes imports grew by 11% and Rs 292 billion were realized and Rs151 billion collected in terms of custom duties.

He said that income tax returns have increased by 67%, as the number of filers have reached to 2,605,073 with an addition of 815,502 filers.

He informed that direct taxes grew by 19%, sales tax21%, Federal ExciseDuty by 19%, whereas custom duty reduced by 3%.