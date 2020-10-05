Concrete measures stressed for uplift of industrial sector: Vice President SAARC

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Ali on Monday underlined the need for taking solid measures for uplift of the industrial sector of the countr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Ali on Monday underlined the need for taking solid measures for uplift of the industrial sector of the country.

Addressing a reception hosted by Swabi Chamber of Commerce, he said one-window operation should be launched for promotion of the industrial industry by abolishing the role of the UBL, social security and other departments.��� Accompanied by a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries(FPCCI) he also congratulated the newly elected cabinets of Small Chamber Mardan and Gadoon Swabi Chambers.

�Among others FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, FPCCI vice president Qaiser Khan Daudzai, former president Sarhad chambers Riaz Arshad and Mohmand chamber president Arbab Farooq, newly elected president of Mardan chamber Zahir Shahand known industrialist Muhammad Shoib attended the function.

�Speaking on the occasion Ghazanfar Bilour said that unity should be evolved in the ranks of the traders' community to overcome problems.��Mohmand chamber of commerce president and industries Arbab Farooq urged the government to desist from raising prices of petroleum products which directly impacted acommon man, he added.�He was of the view that the government should give relief to traders by announcing a package for industrialists of the terror-hit province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.�� �The delegation also met with the National Member Assembly and senior member of the Federal Naeemur Rehman who had hosted a luncheon in their honor.