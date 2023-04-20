Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the conditions for the restructuring of Cuba's debt have been agreed upon

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the conditions for the restructuring of Cuba's debt have been agreed upon.

"Of course, everything that is being achieved, has contributed to the completion of work on agreeing on the terms of the restructuring of Cuba's debt," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.