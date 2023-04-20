UrduPoint.com

Conditions For Restructuring Cuba's Debt Been Agreed Upon - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Conditions for Restructuring Cuba's Debt Been Agreed Upon - lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the conditions for the restructuring of Cuba's debt have been agreed upon

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the conditions for the restructuring of Cuba's debt have been agreed upon.

"Of course, everything that is being achieved, has contributed to the completion of work on agreeing on the terms of the restructuring of Cuba's debt," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Visit Cuba

Recent Stories

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand E ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Khuzam

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Mu ..

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

24 minutes ago
 Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova ..

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Success ..

Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Emba ..

US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Embassy Evacuation - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.