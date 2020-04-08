Conditions Needed to Allow Russian Businesses Gradually Resume Operations - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Conditions should be created for allowing enterprises across Russia to gradually resume operations after their suspension as part of the coronavirus response measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Now we need to create all the conditions so that companies, organizations and entrepreneurs return to their normal work schedule. I repeat, this must be done thoughtfully and accurately, while carefully monitoring the situation [with COVID-19]," Putin said at a teleconference with senior government officials and regional governors.

The president added that the most essential Russian enterprises should continue their operations. Moreover, Putin tasked the government and the Russian Central Bank to develop a program of additional support measures for businesses in the next five days.

"I order the government, together with the Central Bank, to prepare a program for additional support for businesses within five days. It should allow companies to keep their employees and be able to pay them salaries," Putin said.