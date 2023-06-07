UrduPoint.com

Conditions Right For Acceleration Of Turkish Gas Hub Construction- Russian Energy Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Conditions Right for Acceleration of Turkish Gas Hub Construction- Russian Energy Minister

The timing of the implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey has not yet been determined, but at the moment all conditions are right to speed up the resolution of the issue, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The timing of the implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey has not yet been determined, but at the moment all conditions are right to speed up the resolution of the issue, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"The timing (of gas hub construction in Turkey) has not yet been determined, but work is underway. I think all the conditions are right now to speed up the resolution of the issue together with our colleagues," Shulginov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Turkey Hub Gas All

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

8 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

9 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

6 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

6 minutes ago
 US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Ri ..

US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Risk For Economy - US Treasury

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.