Conditions Right for Acceleration of Turkish Gas Hub Construction- Russian Energy Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The timing of the implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey has not yet been determined, but at the moment all conditions are right to speed up the resolution of the issue, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

