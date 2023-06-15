Conditions to Get US Inflation Down Coming Into Place; Process Will Take Time - Powell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Conditions to reduce inflation are materializing in the United States, although it could take longer for the Federal Reserve to achieve its desired target, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The conditions that we need to see in place to get inflation down are coming into place,�but the process of working on inflation is going to take some time," Powell told reporters after the conclusion of the June meeting of the central bank's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC.

The FOMC voted earlier in the day to hold key US lending rates at a peak of 5.25%.