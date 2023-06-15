UrduPoint.com

Conditions To Get US Inflation Down Coming Into Place; Process Will Take Time - Powell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Conditions to Get US Inflation Down Coming Into Place; Process Will Take Time - Powell

Conditions to reduce inflation are materializing in the United States, although it could take longer for the Federal Reserve to achieve its desired target, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Conditions to reduce inflation are materializing in the United States, although it could take longer for the Federal Reserve to achieve its desired target, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The conditions that we need to see in place to get inflation down are coming into place,�but the process of working on inflation is going to take some time," Powell told reporters after the conclusion of the June meeting of the central bank's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC.

The FOMC voted earlier in the day to hold key US lending rates at a peak of 5.25%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Powell United States June Market

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs IGP to re ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs IGP to re-submit answer in Mazari arres ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Wounds Head of Ukraine's Intelligence Budan ..

Russia Wounds Head of Ukraine's Intelligence Budanov During Military Strike - So ..

2 minutes ago
 Cultural landmarks' management to be given to WCLA ..

Cultural landmarks' management to be given to WCLA: CM

2 minutes ago
 KP Minister, CEO EZDMC visit Jalozai EZ, inaugurat ..

KP Minister, CEO EZDMC visit Jalozai EZ, inaugurate Aqua Pura Smart Industry

2 minutes ago
 Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

1 hour ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.