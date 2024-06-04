Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a condolence reference on Tuesday for the sad demise of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister, and others in the helicopter crash a few days ago

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed condolences to the Iranian public, while Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far, LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Executive Committee Members Rizwan Haider, Raja Hasan Akhtar, and Freeha Younis, along with Amjad Ali Java, Sibt e Muhammad, Mohsin Reza, and Maulana Sadiq Abbas also addressed on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the government of Pakistan, the public, and the entire business community were deeply saddened by the news of the tragic demise of Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in the helicopter accident, and "we all express heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and the people of Iran in this difficult time."

He said that the Iranian President was a great friend of Pakistan, and the moments spent in Pakistan will always be remembered by the Pakistani people. The efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations will always be remembered, and their endeavors can never be forgotten.

The LCCI President further stated that Ebrahim Raisi was born on December 14, 1960, in Mashhad and received his Primary education in a school in Qom. He remained associated with the country's legal system for three decades and fulfilled prosecutor duties in various cities of Iran before assuming the presidency in 2021. Based on his knowledge and expertise, he was appointed to the highest positions of Attorney General, Deputy Chief Justice, and then Chief Justice. He further said that Ebrahim Raisi represented Iran in the best possible manner at all international forums. Peace, security, and economic development remained his top priorities. During his presidency, Iran became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and also established a defense partnership with China. He toured other countries in the region, including African and Latin American countries, to strengthen Iran's bilateral relations.

Despite all these factors, he was an extremely humble person. He made simplicity the motto of his life and set an example that future generations will follow.

Council General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahed Far thanked the Pakistani people and government and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Lahore Chamber for organizing this condolence reference. He said that Lahore was declared a public holiday on the occasion of President Raisi's visit to Pakistan and he was warmly welcomed, which is a sign of love from the people of Pakistan. Before his visit, he met with Iran's Supreme Leader, who emphasized that he must visit Lahore during his trip to Pakistan. This is a backdrop of friendship. He said that President Raisi mentioned that he did not feel alienation during his visit to Lahore. After his demise, countless condolence messages were received from the people of Lahore, for which 'we are grateful'.

He further said that the Iranian and Pakistani nations are with each other in happiness and sorrow. Iran's presidential elections will be held on the 28th of next month. Iran will soon pass through this phase and enter a new era. He said that five memoranda of understanding and three treaties were signed during President Raisi's visit to Pakistan. His visit will mark a new phase in the relations between the two countries because both countries' representatives have expressed their commitment to implement the agreements.

In addition, both countries have pledged to increase bilateral trade to ten billion Dollars. He said that to increase exports to Iran, Pakistan will have to focus on other agricultural commodities besides rice. He mentioned the recently held exhibition in Iran in which 2500 individuals from 190 countries participated, including 250 Pakistani traders. He further said that the results of this exhibition will be fruitful.

A prayer ceremony was also held at the end of the condolence reference.