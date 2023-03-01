Conference on 'Circular Economy Towards Roshan Pakistan' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said on Tuesday that environmental and economic problems were increasing due to rise in temperature.

Addressing the annual sustainability conference 'Circular Economy Towards Roshan Pakistan' organized by Roshan Packages here, he added that Pakistan had to bear hefty loss of Rs 32 billion Dollars due to floods.

"We all have to realize our responsibility to deal with the problems caused by rising temperatures," he said and pointed out that forests were being cut, green areas were decreasing while urbanization was increasing. SM Tanveer said, "Our economy cannot afford wastage of resources.

Nations are built by hard work, we have to accept the challenge and move forward with hard work."He said that Roshan Packages set a good example to tackle environmental challenges, asserting that such conferences were necessary to spread awareness.

Roshan Packages CEO Tayyab Ijaz Qureshi briefed the minister about his company and said that everyone had to realize his responsibilities to protect the environment. He said that billions of rupees could be saved by using waste for energy generation. Industrialists, representatives of related companies and students of universities participated in the conference.