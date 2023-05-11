UrduPoint.com

Confiscating Frozen Russian Central Bank Assets In EU Against Law, But Possible - Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Confiscating Frozen Russian Central Bank Assets in EU Against Law, But Possible - Brussels

Confiscating the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the EU would violate the rule of law but is still possible, Christian Wigand, the European Commission spokesperson for justice, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Confiscating the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the EU would violate the rule of law but is still possible, Christian Wigand, the European Commission spokesperson for justice, said on Thursday.

"As regards to the public assets, the assets immobilized from the Russia Central Bank ...

we have communicated about this and discussions are going in the direction where the idea is rather to basically work with these assets and then use to proceed from it. Because again, we have to respect the rule of law obviously and we can not just confiscate such assets, but according to our legal opinion, it is possible to work with these assets that are immobilized," Wigand told reporters.

