Conflict-hit Libya To Restart Oil Production, Exports: State Firm

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil production, exports: state firm

The Libyan National Oil Company announced Friday the resumption of oil production and exports after a nearly six-month shutdown due to conflict dividing the country

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Libyan National Oil Company announced Friday the resumption of oil production and exports after a nearly six-month shutdown due to conflict dividing the country.

"The NOC has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya," the company said in a statement, adding that production will take time to return to previous levels.

